OnePlus Nord 2T, more specifications revealed

We previously heard a range of leaked specifications for the new OnePlus Nord 2T handset and now OnePlus has confirmed some of the handset specifications.

OnePlus has confirmed that the handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 mobile processor, they also previously confirmed that it would come with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

We previously heard that the handset would come with a6.43 inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution.

The device is also rumored to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, it will also feature a 4500 mAh battery.

The new OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone will come with a range of cameras, these will include a single camera on the front and three on the back.

On the front of the handset, there will be a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back of the device, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera.

OnePlus will be making this new smartphone official this Thursday the 19th of May, we will have full details about the handset then. we are looking forward to finding out the full specifications on the handset when it gets official later this week.

Source GSM Arena

