OnePlus Nord 2T specifications revealed

It looks like we have some specifications on the new OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone. The device has been listed on a retailer’s website along with some photos and specifications.

The new OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone will come with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 mobile processor and it will also come with 8GB of RAM and 128B of included storage.

Other specifications on the device will include a 4500 mAh battery and 80W fast charging with a SuperVOOC charger, the handset will also come with OxygenOS 12.1 which is based on Android 12.

The handset will come with a range of cameras, there will be a three-camera setup on the rear and a single camera on the front.

The three rear cameras will include a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. On the front of the handset, there will be a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls.

The new OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone will come in what appears to be green and grey colors from the photos and it will retail for $399. As yet there are no details on when the handset will be made official.

Source GSM Arena

