OnePlus Buds Z2 with ANC get official

OnePlus has announced its latest wireless headphone, the OnePlus Buds Z2 and they come with ANC or Active Noise Cancellation.

The new OnePlus Buds Z2 comes with up to 5 hours of usage with ANC or 7 hours without ANC and they come with a 3 microphone setup.

In a world full of distractions, creating silence can unlock infinite possibilities. Tune out the world, and fill it with audio attitude. Dive into an ocean of calm that’s quietly mighty. Explore under the surface and play with silence.

Three MICs on each bud detect and analyze ambient sound in your environment. Shake it up with noise-cancelling counter-frequencies (up to 40 dB noise reduction1) to reduce wind and ambient noise. Hear your world in breathtaking clarity with Transparency Mode.

We borrowed the acclaimed 11mm dynamic earbud driver from the OnePlus Buds Pro. Acoustically tuned for bigger, bolder beats with razor-sharp treble, bring your party wherever you go.

Dolby Atmos support2 delivers immersive, true-to-life sound using industry-leading spatial audio. Feel your music with three sound modes: cinematic movie, immersive music and mobile gaming.

You can find out more information about the new OnePlus Buds Z2 headphones over at OnePlus at the link below, they retail for £99 in the UK and come in two colors, Pearl White and Obsidian Black.

Source OnePlus

