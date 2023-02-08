OnePlus Buds Pro 2 headphones unveiled

OnePlus unveiled a number of new devices yesterday, the latest one is the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 headphones.

We have already seen the OnePlus Pad tablet and the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone and now we have details on the new OnePlus Buds Pro headphones.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are setting a new standard for spatial audio stability and compatibility for Android users. Empowered by OnePlus’s spatial rendering algorithm, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Series delivers a customized spatial audio experience, assured of a wide sound field and multi-dimensional sound. Furthermore, the stereo sound source provides a spatial sound rendering effect through a self-developed stereo upmixing algorithm.

For the real-time tracking of the head movement, an high-precision six-axis IMU sensor built into the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 monitors the position of the head for recalibrating audio to ensure user placed in the centre.

Co-created with Dynaudio were MelodyBoost™ Dual Drivers to bring stereo-grade audio quality on portable earphones. The 11mm driver focuses on dealing with the low frequency for deeper, fuller, more textured and dynamic bass, while the 6mm driver delivers a wider range of sound and pure clear vocals. The large 11 mm + 6mm design utilizes crystal polymer diaphragms with separate edges and domes for enhanced balance and tone.

You can find out more details about the new OnePlus Buds Pro over at the OnePlus website at the link below.

Source OnePlus





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals