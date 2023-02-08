OnePlus 11 5G gets official

OnePlus has launched its latest Android smartphone, the OnePlus 11 5G and the handset comes with a 6.7-inch display that features a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.

The display also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20.1:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor.

The device comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage, it does not feature a microSD card slot.

The handset comes with a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the new OnePlus 11 5G, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, there is also a 32-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The handset comes with OxygenOS 13.0 which is based on Google’s Android 13 software, it also comes witj a 5000 battery which is a Dual-cell 2,500 mAh battery, plus it comes with 100W SUPERVOOC charging.

The new OnePlus 11 5G is now available to order in the UK, prices start at £729 and it comes in two colors, Titan Black and Eternal Green.

Source OnePlus





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals