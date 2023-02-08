Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



OnePlus 11 5G gets official

By

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus has launched its latest Android smartphone, the OnePlus 11 5G and the handset comes with a 6.7-inch display that features a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.

The display also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20.1:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor.

The device comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage, it does not feature a microSD card slot.

The handset comes with a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the new OnePlus 11 5G, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, there is also a 32-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The handset comes with OxygenOS 13.0 which is based on Google’s Android 13 software, it also comes witj a 5000 battery which is a Dual-cell 2,500 mAh battery, plus it comes with 100W SUPERVOOC charging.

The new OnePlus 11 5G is now available to order in the UK, prices start at £729 and it comes in two colors, Titan Black and Eternal Green.

Source OnePlus

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets