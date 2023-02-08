OnePlus Pad tablet unveiled

As well as the new OnePlus 11 5G smartphone, OnePlus also unveiled its first Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad.

The new OnePlus tablet comes with an 11.61-inch IPS LCD display that features a resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels, it comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 7:5 aspect ratio.

The tablet will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The OnePlus Pad comes with a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear. On the front of the tablet, there is an 8-megapixel camera that can do 1080p video for video calls and taking selfies, on the back, there is a 13-megapixel camera for photos and videos, this camera can do 4K video.

The new OnePlus tablet also comes with a 9510 mAh battery and it features 67W SuperVOOC charging, it will apparently charge from 0 to 100% in 80 minutes.

The device will be available in one color Halo Green and there will be a range of accessories for it, including the OnePLus Stylo stylus and a Magnetic Keyboard. As yet OnePLus has not revealed any details on pricing for the tablet or the accessories, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know. The tablet will go on sale in April.

Source OnePLus, GSM Arena





