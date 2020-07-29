OnePlus Buds get reviewed (video)

OnePlus recently launched their new OnePlus Nord smartphone, at the same time the launch some new headphones, the OnePlus Buds.

The OnePlus Bids are wireless headphones that are designed to take on the Apple AirPods and now we get to see what they are like in a new video from Unbox Therapy.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new OnePlus Buds comes with a 35 mAh battery in each headphone and the charging box comes with a 35 mAh battery.

When they are fully charged you will get up to 7 hours of usage and up to 30 hours of usage with the charging box. They take around 80 minutes to charge to full from 0, this includes the charging box and they come with Bluetooth 5.0.

The new OnePlus Buds are now available for just $79 and the come in a choice of White, Gray and Nord Blue colors.

Source Unbox Therapy

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals