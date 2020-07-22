OnePlus Nord smartphone gets official

The new OnePlus Nord smartphone was made official yesterday, the handset feature a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The display has a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio and the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

There are two RAM options, 8GB or 12GB and two storage options, 128GB or 256GB and the handset comes with a 4115 mAh battery and Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

On the front of the OnePlus Nord there is a dual camera setup with one 32 megapixel camera and one 8 megapixel ultra wide camera. On the rear of the handset there are four cameras, these include a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The handset can record 4K video at 30FPS and 60 FPS and 1080p video at 30FPS and 60 FPS it also comes with a time lapse feature. The device will go on sale in the UK on the 4th of August and it will retail for £379, it will be available in two colors Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

Source OnePlus

