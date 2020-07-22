OnePlus Buds wireless earphones get official

As well as announcing the new OnePlus Nord smartphone, OnePlus also unveiled some new headphones, the OnePlus Buds.

The OnePlus Buds will go on sale on the 27th of July and they will retail for just $79, this lower price could make them extremely popular when compared to more expensive devices like the Apple AirPods.

They come with Bluetooth 5.0 and feature a 420 mAh battery in the charging box and a 35 mAh battery in each earphone.

When they are fully charged they will give you up to 7 hours of usage on their own and up to 30 hours of usage with the charging case.

You can find out more information about the new OnePlus Buds over at OnePlus at the link below, they will come in three colors, White Nord Blue and Gray.

