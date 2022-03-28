OnePlus 10R specs leaked

The OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone will launch globally on the 31st of March, now we have details on another device, the OnePlus 10R.

Some specifications for the new OnePlus 10R smartphone have leaked, the handset is rumored to launch sometime in quarter 2 of 2022.

According to a recent report, the new OnePlus 10 R will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 mobile processor.

The handset is also rumored to come with a range of storage and RAM options, this will include a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The new OnePlus smartphone is rumored to feature a 6.7 inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution and the display will come with Gorilla Glas, the back of the handset will also feature Gorilla Glass.

The device is also rumored to come w ith two battery options, one will be a 4,500 mAh battery with 150W charging, the other a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W charging,

Both handsets will have the same cameras, there will be a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the back. The three rear cameras will include a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there will be a 16-megapixel camera for Selfies.

Ass soon as we get some more details on this new OnePlus 10R smartphone and details one when it will launch, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals