OnePlus 10 Pro launches globally March 31st

The OnePlus 10 pro launched in china back in January and now it is launching globally this month. The handset will launch in the USA, UK, and other countries on the 31st of March.

The specifications on the international version of the handset are expected to be similar to the current model, we will find out later this month.

As a reminder, the handset features a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display that comes with a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. The device also comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 129GB or 256GB of storage.

The new OnePlus 10 Pro features a range of cameras which include a front-facing 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the device, there is a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The device also comes with ColorOS 12.1 which is based on Google’s Android 12 OS, we are expecting the international version of the handset to feature OxygenOS.

We will have full information on the international versions of the OnePlus 10 pro when it is launched on the 31st of March. As yet there are no details on how much the handset will cost in the USA and UK.

Source OnePlus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals