OneClock offers a more disconnected way to be woken gently in the morning

If like me you need a little extra help in the morning to get out of bed, you might be interested in a new minimalist analogue timepiece that has been designed to provide you with an improved wakeup routine. Offering a timepiece designed for a disconnected bedroom that will wake you with music based in science and composed by Grammy-winning artists. Although the OneClock is not an alarm clock and offers a piece of art as much as a functional household object

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $227 or £267 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the OneClock campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the OneClock alarm clock project checkout the promotional video below.

“Let’s save the alarms for fires, burglaries and submarines. We researched the best tones, tempos and frequencies to wake you up. Then we asked Jon Natchez from The War on Drugs to create a collection of musical compositions to lift you out of sleep in a peaceful, more natural way. Humans can suffer from alarm fatigue and become desensitized to sounds they hear over and over. When OneClock’s alarm is activated, our AI music generator will randomly choose one of the songs stored on the clock’s solid state memory and remix it by adjusting the levels of each instrument or vocal for infinite combinations. It’s subtle, but noticeable and you will never hear OneClock’s songs the same way twice. Ever.”

“We believe the only thing better than sleep is waking up. Because that’s where all the love starts. We believe in waking up better, so you can live better and breathe better and think better.Make your bedroom your sanctuary, without all the gadgets and devices that seem to sneak stress and distractions in between the sheets with you. OneClock is designed to disconnect, so all you have is you, your thoughts, and perhaps a significant other in bed with you – human, canine, or feline. “

“There’s a growing body of sonic research outlining the importance of waking up correctly and its effect on our mood and behavior. OneClock’s sounds are designed to wake you gently and reliably.You deserve better, so we created a new way to wake up with Jon Natchez, renowned composer and multi-instrumentalist of The War on Drugs. OneClock’s compositions are original recordings, not available elsewhere, and feature 20+ instruments that create a warm, organic and non-digital soundtrack to start your day. “

Source : Kickstarter

