New One Outlook email app beta announced by Microsoft

Microsoft today has released more details about its new One Outlook email app designed to combine both the desktop email client and web versions of its popular Outlook email into one new application. Microsoft has added a wealth of new features to the new One Outlook email app and announce that it has entered its beta stage of development. If you are running Beta Channel builds, simply slide the Try the New Outlook toggle located in the upper-right corner of your classic Outlook for Windows, and follow the onscreen instructions to try out the beta development release. Microsoft has also made it possible to switch back whenever you want just by toggling off the new Outlook returning you to the classic version if desired.

One Outlook email app

“Today, we are taking our next step by sharing a preview of the new Outlook for Windows, designed to bring consistency across our Windows and web codebases to help you be more productive and stay in control of your inbox. This version has new intelligent features like message reminders and a new calendar board that puts your email, calendar, and To Do in the same view. In addition, with Microsoft Loop components, you can collaborate across Outlook and Teams while staying in the flow. “

“We’ve made it easier for you to be more productive with new collaboration and intelligent assisted features that help you do things faster and stay in the context of your work. With Microsoft Loop components everyone can edit and share their thoughts while staying in the flow of their work and the app they are using, Outlook or Teams – Loop components can be copied and pasted across Outlook emails and Teams chats and they always stay in sync so everyone can stay up to date wherever and whenever they work. Learn more about Microsoft Loop. “

“Finding the document you want to attach to a message can be tricky if you don’t remember where you saved it. The new Outlook can help you save time and do this fast. In Outlook you can already @mention someone to add them to an e-mail message and now you will also be able to do the same for @files and @documents as long as they are stored in the cloud. Just @thenameofthefile and Outlook will show you options. “

For all the new features you can expect to enjoy in the latest One Outlook email app jump over to the official Microsoft Office Insider blog post for a complete runthrough by Margie Clinton, Group Product Manager on the Outlook team.

Source : Microsoft

