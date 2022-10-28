How to Convert Inaccessible OST to PST using Stellar Converter for OST [Detailed Review]

Sponsored:

If you are looking for an efficient way to extract data from inaccessible Outlook OST files and save it to Outlook importable PST files, you can use a powerful yet easy-to-use Stellar Converter for OST software. This OST to PST converter software provides an easy way to convert orphaned, encrypted, or inaccessible Exchange/IMAP/Office 365 OST files into PST format with complete integrity. It supports Outlook 2021, 2019, 2016, and earlier versions.

Stellar Converter for OST – An Overview

The Stellar Converter for OST software is available to download for free. The free version allows you to convert OST files and save 20 items per folder. Once you discover how easy the conversion process is, you will know that investing in this powerful software is a wise choice.

The OST converter software creates 100% precise PST files from OST files. It can convert the entire OST file or individual items within it into a PST, without changing the original content format or structuring.

Three different packages of the software are available depending on your requirements:

1. Corporate: It converts offline OST files into PST file format. It allows the conversion of 5 mailboxes. It is available for $79 (1 year).

2. Technician: It can convert OST files into PST, split the PST file, compact the file, and export OST data directly to Office 365 and live Exchange Server. It enables you to convert unlimited mailboxes as well as batch-convert multiple OST files into PST in one go. It is available for $149 (1 year) and $249 (lifetime).

3. Toolkit: It is an 8-in-1 software suite to convert OST to PST, repair Outlook data files, split large PST files, compact large PST files, merge multiple data files, remove duplicates from Outlook data files, and reset lost Outlook passwords. It is available for $199 (1 year) and $299 (lifetime).

Features of Stellar Converter for OST Software

The OST to PST converter tool is developed to provide a comprehensive solution to easily convert inaccessible OST into PST files and export mailboxes directly to Microsoft Office 365 or live Exchange. Features of this versatile software include:

Auto locates OST files on the drive.

Converts all mailbox items, such as contacts, emails, calendars, tasks, notes, and journals.

Converts encrypted OST files.

Saves the results in multiple formats, including MSG, EML, RTF, HTML, or PDF.

Advance filter options to include or exclude certain emails or items based on various criteria.

Supports Microsoft Outlook versions 2021, 2019, 2016 ,2013, 2010, 2007, 2003, 2002, and 2000.

Other Advanced Features

Manage Large OST Files

By using Stellar Converter for OST, you can manage large OST files. You can save email items from the OST file to smaller PST files of any size. You can split the output into more manageable PST files from 1 to 50 GB in size. After conversion, the software preserves the original mailbox structure and data integrity in the newly created PST files.

The software comes in handy when changing to new systems with updated Outlook profiles. The Technician edition of the software can convert OST files and export them directly to Microsoft Office 365.

Recover Deleted Emails

Stellar Converter for OST also recovers deleted emails and other mail items during the OST scan. After the scan, the software highlights the recovered emails and mail items in red color which indicates a deleted mail item. You can click on the recovered deleted mail item to see its enhanced preview, verify the content and then save the deleted mail items in a PST or other supported formats, such as HTML, PDF, RTF, EML, or MSG.

How to use Stellar Converter for OST?

Watch this video on YouTube.

After downloading and installing the Stellar Converter for OST software, simply follow the instructions below.

1. First locate the OST file you would like to manage. From the menu, select the option for “Profile List” and then “List Profile” to display all the OST files associated with your Outlook profiles. Select the required files and press the “Convert” button.

2. Once the conversion is complete, the software will list the Outlook mailbox folders. The deleted items will be highlighted in red.

3. Next, under the “Home” tab in the menu, select the file output mode (PST) and save the converted file in the desired format.

You can also export the data to a live Exchange Server, Office 365, or an existing Outlook profile with Technician edition.

4. If you choose to “Save PST Normally”, this will save mail items to a PST file. Other options include “Compact and Save PST” to compress the PST file and “Split and Save PST” to save the PST file in multiple smaller files.

Stellar Converter OST Corporate Vs. Technician Edition Features

Features Corporate Technician Converts offline or orphaned OST files to usable PST Format Yes Yes Automatically lists OST files from the default location on your system Yes Yes Converts inaccessible Emails, Contacts, Calendars, Tasks, Notes, and Journals Yes Yes Converts encrypted or password-protected OST files in a few clicks Yes Yes Saves the mail items from converted OST files as MSG, EML, RTF, HTML, or PDF Yes Yes Advanced filters to include or exclude emails and mail Items based on Various Criteria Yes Yes Option to save selected email or mail item to desired file format individually Yes Yes Supports MS Outlook 2021, 2019, 2016 (32 & 64 bit), 2013, 2010, 2007, 2003, 2002, and 2000 Yes Yes Convert multiple OST files to PST files in one go (Batch Conversion) No Yes Compacts and splits large PST files while saving No Yes Exports the converted file directly to the live Exchange mailbox No Yes Exports the converted file directly to Office 365 mailbox No Yes Provides an option to export contacts from the OST to CSV file format No Yes Mailbox conversion support Up to 5 Mailboxes (OST) Conversion Unlimited mailbox (OST) Conversion

Verdict

In our tests, Stellar Converter for OST performed consistently well and helped us convert both small and large OST files (50GB or larger) to PST format with complete integrity. It also recovered deleted mail items and helped restore emails from both inaccessible and orphaned OST files.

If you are looking for an easy and quick solution to restore mail items or migrate mailbox items from an OST file to another Outlook profile, Live Exchange Server, or Microsoft 365, we highly recommend this OST to PST converter software. With Stellar Converter for OST, you also get 24*5 technical support. For more details, jump over to the official Stellar website.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”



