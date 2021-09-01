OKU Desk desktop laser engraver and cutter

Artists, makers and hobbyists looking for a powerful desktop laser cutter and engraver capable of engraving a wide variety of different materials, may be interested in a new fabrication tool created by the development team at Nomad Technologies based in Madrid, Spain. The OKU Desk laser cutter and engraver has been designed to offer a plug and play experience and is equipped with a color touchscreen providing easy access to its features and settings menus. Supporting a wide variety of different formats from JPEG, PNG, SVG, DXF, AI and PDF you can use the laser cutter to customize or create a wealth of unique products.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $1737 or £1287 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the OKU Desk campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the OKU Desk desktop laser engraver project play the promotional video below.

“Easy and secure to use, OKU Desk laser engraver and cutter is the ideal tool to bring many projects to life in a wide variety of materials, from wood to stainless steel. Fabricate almost anything in just a few steps. Create or pick a pattern, a photo, a drawing, a vector image – anything you want! Just choose the size and the position in the design section of the program.”

“OKU Desk laser engraver includes its own version of Inkscape, a free design software. You can create ambitious projects easily as well as edit files from other programs such as AutoCAD, Illustrator, CorelDraw, etc. Paper, wood, cardboard, fabric, felt, leather, and many other organic materials. If the material is too thick to cut in a single pass, OKU Desk will go through it again until the cut is complete. The maximum cutting thickness is 20 mm.”

“Since 2016, we provide digital fabrication tools to makers, artists, small workshops, and hobbyists alike. We believe in facilitating access to digital manufacturing processes with open code tools and educational content, which help many inexperienced users easily make the most out of these technologies. That’s why we have developed the OKU Desk, a powerful laser tool to transform any tabletop into your most versatile workshop.”

Source : Kickstarter

