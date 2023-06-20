Replacement components for Surface devices made available by Microsoft

Microsoft has this month announced the availability of replacement components for its Surface devices making them available to purchase from the official Microsoft Store. For the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 you can now purchase replacement items such as a Kickstand, Display, Removable solid-state drive (rSSD), Battery, Surface connect charging port, Back cover, Speakers, Thermal module, Camera front and rear, Camera and Wi-Fi deck, Power and volume button and SSD door.

“We are happy to announce that replacement components for Surface devices are now available in the Microsoft Store. As a team, we are committed to delivering what customers want and need in a premium device including versatility, performance, cutting-edge design, build quality and repairability. Our approach to repairability has been to expand the options for customers to have their devices repaired in a safe, sustainable manner.”

Official Surface replacement parts

“While we have always offered world-class warranty and repair services via Microsoft support, we have been working to increase repair options by designing products that are easier to repair and by expanding our network of Authorized Service Providers. As part of this larger initiative, we are excited to offer replacement components to technically inclined consumers for out-of-warranty, self repair.

Find more information on troubleshooting and self repair for your Surface device, along with a list of available replacement components by device, links to service guides and to relevant tools from iFixit. When purchasing a replacement component, you will receive the part and relevant collateral components (such as screws if applicable). Tools needed for the repair are sold separately through iFixit. It is essential to follow the instructions in the applicable Microsoft Service Guide or article.”

“Replacement components will be initially available for purchase through the Microsoft Store in the United States, Canada and France, while commercial resellers in all Surface markets will have access through existing channels. We will have updates on additional markets in the future.”

For a full list of all the components that are now available from Microsoft for a range of Surface devices jump over to the official Windows blog by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals