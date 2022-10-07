Unique OEPLAY stereo wireless speaker raises over £200,000 on Indiegogo

With nine days left on its campaign the innovative OEPLAY speaker has raised over £225,000 thanks to over 300 backers with still just over a week remaining of it’s Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. Featuring lossless audio and explosive base together with a wide frequency response and AMT Tweeter. The OEPLAY stereo wireless speaker offers audiophiles an extremely wide frequency range from 33Hz to 55 kHz, allowing the speaker to recreate sounds accurately to the tiniest detail, say its creators.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $469 or £420 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 51% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“A studio-grade professional listening experience sets musicians back $10,000s. But now you can join them and hear the beat as your favorite artists intended them to be heard. Dive deep into a listening experience so rich, you’ll wonder how you were enjoying music before. Packed with a powerful AMT tweeter, OEPLAY is built to impress with exceptional sound quality to truly honor and respect the music the way it was written. Every detail, every frequency, every pitch, and vibration.”

Stereo wireless speaker

If the OEPLAY campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the OEPLAY stereo wireless speaker project watch the promotional video below.

“Most speakers and headphones wash out the instruments and make everything sound like it came from the same exact location. A few go so far as to create a Left-Right balance. But when you’re listening to an orchestra, or watching your favorite film, can you close your eyes and place each sound within the 3D space it belongs?

Can you hear the violins close to you on the left? The violas in the center? The trombones over in the back next to the percussion? With OEPLAY’s expansive soundstage, you will. The immersive 3D soundstage offers never-heard-before depth, allowing you to feel like you’re in the scene, at the concert, live, right where the action is happening.”

“OEPLAY’s unique design and combination of AMT Tweeters, speakers and subwoofers, creates a super flat audible sound profile across the entire range of human hearing. And this perfectly matches the actual sound levels you’d experience in a live environment. The extra frequency response is just a product of this high-fidelity sound reproduction, that improves your listening experience!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the stereo wireless speaker, jump over to the official OEPLAY crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

