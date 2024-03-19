New NVIDIA humanoid robots unveiled at GTC 2024

At NVIDIA GTC 2024 introduced a wealth of advancements in humanoid robotics including the introduction of Project Groot, a foundation model for humanoid robot learning, enabling robots to perform tasks by observing human demonstrations. Together with Isaac Lab, a robot learning application, was developed to train Groot using Omniverse Isaac Sim. Osmo, a new compute orchestration service, was introduced to coordinate workflows across NVIDIA’s DGX systems for training and OVX systems for simulation.

Project Groot, that allows humanoid robots to pick up skills by observing human actions. This breakthrough is set to change how robots gain abilities and interact with the world around them. NVIDIA’s Isaac Lab is at the forefront of this innovation, using the Omniverse Isaac Sim to train robots in a virtual environment. This advanced simulation ensures that robots can transfer what they’ve learned to real-world tasks, improving their performance in everyday activities with remarkable precision.

The launch of Osmo, NVIDIA’s latest service for managing complex training and simulation tasks, is crucial for the deployment of AI models. Osmo fine-tunes the workflow on NVIDIA’s powerful DGX and OVX systems, making the development of robotics AI more efficient.

NVIDIA Humanoid Robots

The driving force behind these advancements is NVIDIA’s Jetson Thor robotics chips. These chips are designed specifically to support the expansion of AI in robotics, giving robots the processing power they need to learn and adjust to their environments. Check out the overview created by TheAIGRID below to learn more about the announcements made at NVIDIA GDC 2024

During the event, the spotlight was on Aponic, an autonomous humanoid robot that can carry out tasks on its own. Aponic’s performance shows a shift toward more independent humanoid robots, which are expected to become common in both homes and workplaces.

Agility Robotics also turned heads with their humanoid robot, now featuring an internal thought process and a better gripper arm. These enhancements are crucial for robots to interact with the world in ways similar to humans. Disney Robotics’ work in animatronics led to discussions about their possible role in humanoid robotics, hinting at more engaging and lifelike experiences in different areas.

NVIDIA’s CEO spoke about the broad impact of these technologies, suggesting a new era driven by generative AI. This era is likely to bring about new software and transform the future of robotics across many sectors.

NVIDIA’s GTC 2024 event was a showcase of the company’s strides in humanoid robotics and AI. With Project Groot, Isaac Lab, Osmo, and Jetson Thor, NVIDIA is paving the way for a future where robots are more self-reliant and smoothly integrated into our everyday lives. The advancements displayed by Aponic and Agility Robotics, as well as the potential of Disney’s animatronics, indicate swift progress in the field. As we look ahead, the rise of generative AI is expected to drive innovation and reshape the industrial world.



