H1 Humanoid Robot sets new world record for running

The H1 humanoid robot has achieved a new world record by reaching a maximum speed of 3.3 meters per second, which is comparable to human running speeds. The robot, which is also capable of performing complex dance moves, demonstrates advanced dynamic coordination and power landing capabilities.

A Chinese startup has created the H1 humanoid robot, a machine that can run at a speed of 3.3 meters per second. That’s a new record! This robot isn’t just quick; it moves with a grace and power that’s almost human. It’s getting closer to running just like we do. Xingxing Wang, the Founder of Unitree Robotics, independently developed his first robot, a simple bipedal robot, in the winter break of the first year of university in early 2010.

The H1 is quite the sight. It stands tall at 180 cm and weighs 47 kg. It’s built in a way that lets you add arms and other parts to it. This makes the H1 perfect for many jobs. Think about factories, emergencies, or even keeping watch. It’s expected to reach speeds of up to 5 meters per second soon. That’s going to make a big difference in work that covers large areas or in dangerous places.

This robot knows where it’s going, thanks to its top-notch sensors. It has a depth camera and 3D LiDAR. These help it move through tough terrain without trouble. High precision and knowing what’s happening around it are key for the H1. Plus, you can control it with your smartphone, which makes it easy to use.

The H1 costs about as much as a fancy car, $90,000. But it could save money and help businesses do more. Speed isn’t its only skill. The H1 can climb stairs, jump, and even dance. It’s got moves that show off its amazing coordination.

The company doesn’t just make humanoid robots. They have robotic dogs too. Each one is made for a different job. The strong B2 model can run fast, jump high, and carry loads. The Go2 model is for everyday people and schools. This shows that the startup wants to reach all kinds of customers.

With the H1 and its robotic dog friends, we’re at a turning point in robotics. They’re ready to do all sorts of things. They have new and exciting features, and they’re priced to sell. These robots are setting the stage for a time when they’ll be a big part of work life. They’ll make things faster and safer in many industries. For full specifications or details on the amazing H1 humanoid robot developed by Unitree jump over to the official website.



