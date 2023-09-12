Neomow X LiDAR SLAM equipped robot lawnmower

If you’re in the market for a robotic lawnmowers, the Neomow X is definitely worth more investigation. This advanced robot lawnmower operates without the need for perimeter wires, a feature that sets it apart from its counterparts. Instead, it uses an app to create virtual boundaries and pathways. This innovative feature not only simplifies the setup process but also allows for flexibility in adjusting the mowing area as needed.

The Neomow X is equipped with an advanced LiDAR SLAM navigation system, a technology that ensures precise positioning and boundary adherence. This cutting-edge navigation system creates accurate 3D maps for lawn navigation, allowing the Neomow X to traverse the lawn with precision and ease. This is a significant improvement over other mowers that rely on RTK technology or vision-based systems, which may not perform as well in all lawn conditions.

Robot lawnmower

Early bird rewards are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $1299 or £1040 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the regular price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The brushless motor offers extended operation without overheating. It requires minimal maintenance while delivering increased power and torque, enabling the device to tackle thicker grass and tougher terrain. Neomow X excels at tackling hilly terrains with its remarkable 24° (45%)climbing capability. Your lawn will always be impeccably maintained, regardless of the steepness.”

LiDAR module

One of the standout features of the Neomow X is its high-precision, 360° LiDAR module. This module enables the mower to detect and avoid obstacles, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted mowing process. This feature is particularly beneficial in lawns with numerous obstacles, such as trees, garden furniture, or children’s toys.

In addition to its advanced navigation system, the Neomow X is equipped with built-in vision sensors. These sensors provide real-time monitoring, allowing the mower to safely maneuver around small animals. This feature not only protects the animals but also prevents damage to the mower, ensuring its longevity.

“Conquer any terrain with an advanced front-wheel drive (FWD) system. Neomow X is designed for superior traction, maneuverability, handle slopes, rough patches, and uneven terrain. The durable, puncture-resistant tires feature a non-slip tread pattern, allowing Neomow X to navigate gravel roads and potholes. Let it handle even the most complex landscapes with ease.”

The Neomow X also boasts a wide-angle (144°) front bumper for additional physical protection. This feature minimizes the impact of any accidental collisions, further enhancing the durability of the mower.

If the Neomow X campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the Neomow X LiDAR equipped robot lawnmower project glimpse the promotional video below.

The Neomow X is designed to work effectively in diverse geographic areas and challenging conditions. It remains unaffected by light or signal interference, ensuring a neat lawn in any circumstances. This feature makes the Neomow X a reliable choice for homeowners living in areas with varying weather conditions or those with lawns that receive varying amounts of sunlight throughout the day.

“Use the user-friendly HOOKII app, to customize the cutting height to match your desired grass length. The electrically adjustable blade disc allows for a height range of 30mm to 85mm (1.18-3.35 inc.), allowing you to adapt to different cutting preferences and varying lawn conditions.”

Another unique feature of the Neomow X is its charging station, which can be installed indoors. This feature distinguishes it from other robotic mowers, which typically require outdoor charging stations. This indoor charging station not only provides convenience but also protects the mower from adverse weather conditions, further extending its lifespan.

The Neomow X ensures comprehensive coverage of the lawn, including corners and areas near shrubs and eaves. This reduces the need for secondary maintenance, saving homeowners time and effort. This comprehensive coverage, combined with the mower’s advanced features, makes the Neomow X a reliable and efficient solution for lawn maintenance.

In conclusion, the Neomow X, with its LiDAR SLAM equipped navigation system, offers a unique and advanced solution for lawn maintenance. Its ability to operate without perimeter wires, detect and avoid obstacles, and work effectively in diverse conditions sets it apart from other robotic mowers. With its comprehensive coverage and advanced features, the Neomow X promises to revolutionize the way homeowners maintain their lawns.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the LiDAR equipped robot lawnmower, jump over to the official Neomow X crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

