NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin Platform introduce

Today NVIDIA has introduced its new DRIVE AGX Orin Platform offering a highly advanced software-defined platform for autonomous vehicles and robots. The platform is powered by a new system-on-a-chip (SoC) called Orin, which consists of 17 billion transistors and is the result of four years of research and development.

Orin is designed to handle the large number of applications and deep neural networks that run simultaneously in autonomous vehicles and robots, while achieving systematic safety standards such as ISO 26262 ASIL-D. The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin family will include a range of configurations based on a single architecture, targeting automakers’ 2022 production timelines.

“Creating a safe autonomous vehicle is perhaps society’s greatest computing challenge,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “The amount of investment required to deliver autonomous vehicles has grown exponentially, and the complexity of the task requires a scalable, programmable, software-defined AI platform like Orin.”

“NVIDIA’s long-term commitment to the transportation industry, along with its innovative end-to-end platform and tools, has resulted in a vast ecosystem — virtually every company working on AVs is utilizing NVIDIA in its compute stack,” said Sam Abuelsamid, principal research analyst at Navigant Research. “Orin looks to be a significant step forward that should help enable the next great chapter in this ever improving technology story.”

Source: NVIDIA

