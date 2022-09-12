Novitech Maserati MC20 comes with 711 HP

Novitec is releasing a modified Novitec Maserati MC20 the car will come with 711 horsepower and will feature 818 NM of torque.

The new Novitech Maserati MC20 will come with a top speed of over 325 Km/h (201 miles per hour) and a 0 to 100 km (0 to 62 mph) time of just 2.8 seconds.

For decades, NOVITEC has been one of the globally most renowned refinement specialists for the world’s most exclusive cars. In addition to Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and Tesla, the German company focuses on the Maserati brand. NOVITEC now also offers exclusive options for the new MC20 mid-engined sports car. The company’s product range for the twin-turbo V6 includes engine tuning to 523 kW / 711 hp and 818 Nm peak torque, and high-performance exhaust systems that culminate in a superlight INCONEL variant with 999 fine gold plating.

The NOVITEC designers employ naked-carbon aerodynamic-enhancement components, hi-tech forged wheels with diameters up to 21 inches and sport springs to make the thrilling appearance of the two-seater even more spectacular. NOVITEC also tailors every detail in the cockpit to the personal wishes of the customer by request. The three-liter, six-cylinder engine with two turbochargers provides an outstanding starting point for powerful tuning. The NOVITEC power unit engineers developed various performance upgrades for the MC20 that unleash the reserves slumbering in the engine. To this end, two plug-and-play NOVITEC N-TRONIC modules are adapted to the electronic engine control system of the Maserati.

Source Novitec

