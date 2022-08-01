Novitec Ferrari Portofino M unveiled

Novitec has unveiled their latest modified Ferrari, the Novitec Ferrari Portofino M. The car comes with a range of styling upgrades and also improved power.

The Novitec Ferrari Portofino M comes with 708 horsepower and 882 Nm of torque, it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.15 seconds.

Of course, NOVITEC offers more than just sportier looks and further refined handling for the front-engined Ferrari. Three different performance kits ensure the 3.9-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine delivers even more driving fun. All variants use a plug-and-play NOVITEC N-TRONIC module, which introduces newly programmed maps for injection, boost pressure and ignition control into the electronic engine management system. The performance upgrades from the German tuner were all designed to unleash the eight-cylinder’s inherent reserves without impairing its longevity. In addition, the engine responds even more instantaneously to gas pedal commands and also delivers further improved in-gear acceleration.

The top stage, which features the additional installation of fully thermally insulated 100-cell sports catalysts, bumps the output by 62 kW / 84 hp. With 518 kW / 704 hp at 7,400 rpm and a peak torque of 882 Nm at a low 3,750 rpm, the Portofino M tuned by NOVITEC shoots from rest to 100 km/h in just 3.15 seconds and reaches 200 km/h in just 9.4 seconds. The top speed increases to 325 km/h.

