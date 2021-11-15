Novitec Ferrari Roma unveiled

Novitec has unveiled their Novitec Ferrari Roma and the car gets a number of upgrades over the standard Ferrari Roma.

The new Novitec Ferrari Roma comes with 704 horsepower and 882 Nm of torque, it is powered by a 3.9 litre twin-turbo engine.

The car comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.2 seconds and it has a top speed of 325 km/h, you can see more details below.

NOVITEC has employed professional engine tuning for decades to make the cars from Ferrari even more dynamic and even faster. While the inner workings of the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 in the bow of the Roma remain untouched, the peripherals are modified in several expansion levels.

In order to optimize the power delivery further, the engineers of the tuner developed modified controls for the electronic engine management system. All output levels use a NOVITEC N-TRONIC control module, which introduces specifically calibrated mapping for injection and ignition. It also upgrades the electronic boost pressure control. These measures benefit more than just the power delivery. They also further optimize the throttle response and the powerful in-gear acceleration. In addition, NOVITEC offers high-performance catalysts that have a performance-enhancing effect.

You can find out more details about the new Novitec Ferrari Roma over at Novitec at the link below.

Source Novitec

