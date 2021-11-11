Ferrari BR20 one off custom supercar unveiled

Ferarri has unveiled the latest one-off supercar, the Ferrari BR20, and the car is based on the GTC4Lusso p-latform and it comes with a V12 engine.

The Ferrari BR20 comes with a unique design, the car certainly looks very impressive from the photos, there are no details on how much it cost.

At the rear, a muscular bumper melds beautifully with the aggressive look of the rest of the car: twin taillights working in harmony with the tailpipes, which are lower and set into a prominent aerodynamic diffuser with active flaps on the underbody. Even the BR20’s twin round exhaust tips were designed especially for this bespoke model.

The BR20’s many carbon-fibre details highlight the edgy dynamic characteristics and powerful performance of this extraordinary four-wheel drive car. The wide front grille for example sports an upper carbon-fibre element, a note of stylistic consistency with other recent Ferrari one-offs, while unusual chrome side inserts help underline the car’s dynamic front stance.

Although based on the GTC4Lusso, the BR20’s list of bespoke design elements is almost endless, not least of all the modified headlights, designed to make the bonnet appear longer and sleeker, and the unique 20-inch tone-on-tone diamond-finish wheels.

You can find out more information about this unique and one-off Ferrari BR20 custom supercar over at Ferrari at the link below.

Source Ferrari

