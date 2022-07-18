Novitec McLaren 765LT Spider gets 855 horsepower

Novitec has launched their latest modified McLaren, the Novitec McLaren 765LT Spider and the cars comes with 855 horsepower.

The Novitec McLaren 765LT also comes with 898 Nm of torque and the car comes with a range of upgrades including hi-tech forged wheels and lots of carbon fiber.

Eight cylinders with a combined displacement of just under four liters and a hi-end forced induction system with two turbochargers make the McLaren 765LT Spider an outstanding basis for powerful NOVITEC engine tuning, which is available in three levels. All performance kits make use of the NOVITEC N-TRONIC plug-and-play auxiliary control unit, which is adapted to the electronic engine management system of the vehicle and introduces specially developed maps for injection, ignition and boost pressure control.

The top specification adds a fully thermally insulated NOVITEC RACE high-performance exhaust system and ceramics-coated turbo inlet pipes. As a result, peak output of the V8 increases by 66 kW / 90 hp, while peak torque grows by 98 Nm. This means that the engine then produces a stupendous output of 629 kW / 855 hp at 7,400 rpm and a peak torque of 898 Nm at 6,300 rpm, making the driving experience the powerful drop-top sports car delivers even more thrilling.

You can find out more details about the new Novitec McLaren 765LT Spider over at Novitec at the link below.

Source Novitec

