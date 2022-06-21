McLaren Artura GT4 to debut at Goodwood

McLaren has announced that it will be debuting its new McLaren Artura GT4 at the Goodwood Festiva or speed this week.

The new Artura GT4 is designed to be lighter than the 570S GT4 and the car comes with a V6 engine that is more powerful than the previous GT4 V8.

McLaren Motorsport today reveals the new Artura GT4 race car, ahead of its global public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Sussex, England on June 23-26. Based on the all-new McLaren Artura luxury supercar, the Artura GT4 builds on the huge successes of the multi-championship-winning 570S GT4 and 720S GT3 competition cars.

The new Artura GT4 shares much of its technology with the all-new McLaren Artura road car, which debuts the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture featuring a carbon fibre monocoque at its core. This motorsport-inspired chassis design and construction is the ideal platform for a race car, as a rigid structure enables a wider setup envelope for the driver as well as providing a strong and extremely safe driving environment.

The minimisation of weight is a key element of the Artura road car, and this philosophy continues in the race car – with a compact V6 engine and ancillaries including the exhaust system all weight-optimised, the new GT4 car is more than 100Kg lighter than the outgoing 570S GT4.

