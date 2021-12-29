McLaren Artura production delayed again

McLaren has confirmed that production of the Artura supercar has been delayed again. The latest delay is laid directly at the feet of the ongoing semiconductor shortage. This is the third delay of the highly anticipated supercar since the vehicle was announced.

Artura is a plug-in hybrid vehicle, and production has been delayed until July 2022. McLaren says it is prioritizing its available chip supply for higher profit models, including the Elva and 765LT Spider.

While McLaren confirmed that its semiconductor supply had dwindled, the automaker has also said that supplies are starting to improve somewhat. However, the low supply of semiconductors is expected to continue impacting the automotive market for the duration of 2022 and potentially into 2023. Artura will utilize a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 paired with an electric motor producing a combined 671 horsepower and 531 pound-foot torque.

