Novitec Unleashes Ferrari 296 GTS with 868 Horsepower Fury

The Novitec Ferrari 296 GTS represents the pinnacle of automotive engineering, seamlessly combining Ferrari’s innovative hybrid drive system with Novitec’s renowned high-performance upgrades. This open-top sports car is not merely a head-turner; it delivers an unparalleled driving experience that pushes the boundaries of performance and style. With a staggering system output of 868 horsepower, the Novitec Ferrari 296 GTS solidifies its position as one of the most powerful and sought-after convertibles in the world.

Elevating Performance to New Heights

Novitec, known for its expertise in enhancing high-performance vehicles, has taken the already impressive Ferrari 296 GTS to new heights through a carefully engineered series of performance upgrades. The car’s turbocharged six-cylinder engine has been optimized with flow-optimized turbo inlets, a high-performance exhaust system, and sports catalysts. These modifications work in harmony to unleash an additional 38 horsepower, resulting in a jaw-dropping total output of 638 kW / 868 hp.

The exhaust system, available in either stainless steel or the lightweight and heat-resistant INCONEL alloy, features advanced thermal insulation to manage engine bay temperatures effectively. For those seeking the ultimate in luxury and performance, Novitec offers an optional 999 fine gold plating for the exhaust system, adding a touch of opulence to this already exceptional vehicle.

Aerodynamic Artistry and Bespoke Aesthetics

While the Novitec Ferrari 296 GTS is undeniably a powerhouse, it is also a masterpiece of aerodynamic artistry and bespoke aesthetics. The vehicle features carefully crafted naked-carbon bodywork components, including a front lip spoiler, rear ducktail spoiler, and carbon rocker panels. These elements not only enhance the car’s visual appeal but also optimize its aerodynamic efficiency, ensuring optimal performance at high speeds.

The NF10 alloy wheels, a result of a collaboration between Novitec and renowned wheel manufacturer Vossen, perfectly complement the car’s aggressive wedge shape. These wheels are available in a staggering 72 colors, allowing owners to personalize their Novitec Ferrari 296 GTS to their exact preferences.

Tailored to Perfection

One of the hallmarks of the Novitec Ferrari 296 GTS is its bespoke nature. Each vehicle is tailored to the specific requirements and desires of its owner, ensuring a truly unique driving experience. Customers can work directly with Novitec’s network of dealers to customize their car, selecting from a wide array of performance upgrades, aesthetic enhancements, and interior refinements.

Pricing for the Novitec Ferrari 296 GTS varies depending on the specific configuration and customization options chosen. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact Novitec directly for a personalized consultation and detailed quote. Given the exclusive nature of these vehicles and the meticulous attention to detail in their creation, availability may be limited.

