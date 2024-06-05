Tesla Cybertruck Gets Gold Plated (Video)

In a remarkable feat of automotive customization, Zack from JerryRigEverything and a team of skilled technicians have undertaken the ambitious project of gold plating a Tesla Cybertruck with 24-karat gold. The video below explores the intricate process, the challenges encountered, and the stunning outcome of this unique endeavor.

Feasibility and Cost Considerations

Before embarking on the gold plating journey, the team had to assess the feasibility and cost of the project. The Tesla Cybertruck’s stainless steel body presented unique challenges due to its oxidation layer. The estimated cost for the gold alone was around $60,000, not including the labor involved in the meticulous plating process.

Preparing the Tesla Cybertruck for Gold Plating

To ensure a flawless gold plating application, the team had to meticulously prepare the Cybertruck’s surface. This involved removing exterior trim pieces, side sensors, and mirrors to access the bare stainless steel. Proper preparation was crucial to guarantee that the gold plating would adhere correctly and maintain its luster.

The preparation process included several key steps:

Removing all exterior components to expose the stainless steel surface

Thoroughly cleaning the surface to remove any contaminants

Etching the surface to create a suitable texture for gold adhesion

The Electroplating Process On The Tesla Cybertruck

The electroplating process is a delicate dance of science and art. It involves a series of critical steps to ensure a flawless and durable gold plating:

1. Surface Cleaning: An electro cleaner is used to make the stainless steel surface hydrophilic, ensuring it is free from any contaminants that could hinder the plating process.

2. Surface Etching: Gold Strike acid is applied to etch the surface, creating a suitable texture for the gold to adhere to. This step is crucial for long-lasting results.

3. Gold Deposition: The team starts with a thin flash of gold as a base layer. Then, they employ the electro brush plating method for the final gold plating, allowing for precise control over the gold application.

Throughout the electroplating process, the team had to overcome technical challenges. Stainless steel’s oxidation layer made it difficult to maintain electrical conductivity, requiring the metal to remain continuously wet. Additionally, the team had to avoid acid entrapment under magnets to prevent the gold and acid from cooking onto the surface.

The Stunning Outcome

The result of the gold plating process is a breathtaking finish that mimics the matte or satin sheen of the Cybertruck’s original surface. The gold-plated Cybertruck is a testament to the team’s precision, patience, and dedication to their craft. The vehicle’s aesthetic and value are significantly enhanced, making it a true work of art.

To preserve the gold plating, the team applied a protective SC skin, which helps shield the gold from environmental damage. They also used Modesta BCX coating for extra gloss and protection. Finally, Stratos nanoceramic window tint was installed to block UV and infrared heat, ensuring a cool and protected interior.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals