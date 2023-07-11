Magware magnetic stainless steel plates, bowls and cutlery sets

Full Windsor has returned to Kickstarter to launch their fifth Kickstarter campaign providing backers with the opportunity to pledge for their second generation magnetic stainless steel plates, bowls and cutlery. The new range has been specifically designed to replace disposable single-use plastic bowls and plates are highly detrimental to the environment. Limited early bird offers are now available for the clever project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

Stainless steel plates

They contribute to the ever-growing issue of plastic waste and pollution. On the other hand, paper plates and bowls, although seemingly eco-friendly, have their own set of drawbacks. They are prone to blowing away in the wind and often fail to serve their intended purpose effectively.

When it comes to camping, the organization of utensils and cookware can become a chaotic mess in boxes and drawers, making it difficult to find what you need. Similarly, traditional metal bowls and plates tend to rattle and shift around, regardless of how carefully they are packed. Dealing with fragile porcelain bowls can be a recurring hassle as they easily break and require frequent replacements.

Additionally, placing cutlery on unclean surfaces poses hygiene concerns that can be quite inconvenient. Lastly, carrying cutlery can be a hands-full task when you have numerous items to transport. These challenges highlight the need for innovative solutions that address these issues and provide practical alternatives for everyday use.

“Magware Magnetic Bowls and Plates feature our patent pending magnetic attachment points. This allows all the plates and bowls to stack magnetically together in a tidy and organized manner. Magware Cutlery attaches onto the side of both bowls and plates keeping it away from unhygenic surfaces and making it easy to carry.”

Magnetic plates, bowls and cutlery

“Cutlery Single Sets are available in 5 different nature inspired colors – Black, Orange, Blue, Green, Turquoise (Color(s) is chosen when fulfilment surveys are sent out). Magware Cutlery attaches onto the side of both bowls and plates allowing you to carry the cutlery when you don’t have any spare hands free. Connecting the cutlery to your bowl or plate also means that you keep it away from dirty and unhygienic surfaces.”

Assuming that the Magware 2 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Magware 2 magnetic plates, bowls and cutlery project audit the promotional video below.

“The Magware Full Family set comes with it own custom designed bag. The bag is made from recycled polyester (made from recycled plastic bottles) and features a water-proof lining that is easily wiped clean. The bag features a zip pocket on top, perfect for storing washing up equipment such as a sponge, detergent and rubber gloves.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the magnetic plates, bowls and cutlery, jump over to the official Magware 2 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

