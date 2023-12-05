Researchers have found a way to pull out over a million pieces of information from the memory of GPTs such as ChatGPT. Using fairly simple prompts they have demonstrated that it’s not too hard to get this data from AI systems such as ChatGPT and other similar large language models.

This news is concerning for users as it means that people with bad intentions could do the same thing to get to private information. Watch the demonstration video below to learn how the researchers carried out the attacks on the AI models forcing it to reveal training data which included personal details. If an AI system leaks data, it could accidentally share personal things that were used to teach it. This makes us wonder if the companies that make these AI systems are doing enough to keep our information safe and respect our privacy.

Copyright Issues with AI

The risks extend beyond individual privacy concerns. The extracted data may encompass copyrighted materials, potentially triggering significant legal challenges for AI developers. In instances where AI systems are found to be utilizing and disseminating such copyrighted content, the entities responsible for these systems might face legal repercussions, including litigation.

ChatGPT hacked

AI Alignment Isn’t Perfect

AI alignment is all about making AI systems that are safe and good for us. But the research shows that these methods aren’t stopping AI systems from remembering and possibly leaking sensitive information. This is a big problem. It means that the safety measures we have now aren’t strong enough to keep our information private.

The AI Data Retention Dilemma

AI systems can remember and maybe share the data they were trained on. This is a tricky situation. On one side, remembering lots of data can make an AI system better at its job. But on the other side, it could lead to private information getting out. We need to find a careful balance between making AI systems that work well and keeping data safe.

The researchers who found out about this problem told OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, before they told everyone else. This kind of honesty is really important. It helps make sure that everyone can work together to fix the security problems with AI. However it is still possible to use similar prompts to obtain training data from ChatGPT.

The Need for AI Security and Transparency

The bigger picture here is about keeping AI systems secure and making sure companies are open about how they use and protect our data. As someone who uses these systems, you should know how your information is being handled. AI companies need to be clear about their security steps and the risks that come with their AI systems.

The possibility of AI systems giving away the data they were trained on is a real concern. It could affect your privacy and the rights of people who create content. AI companies need to take this seriously and make their AI systems safer to prevent any leaks of information. As a user, it’s important to stay informed about how your data is protected and how open the companies you depend on are. AI has a lot of potential, but its success depends on trust and strong security.



