Geeky Gadgets

The Latest Technology News



Nothing Phone 2 gets reviewed (Video)

By

Nothing Phone 2

The Nothing Phone 2 launched earlier this week, we have already seen a hands-on video and a durability test video. Now we get to find out more details about the handset in a review video from Tech Spurt.

The video below gives us a look at the new Nothing Phone 2, this handset shared a similar design to the original Nothing Phone, although it has had a number of upgrades and some design changes, mainly to the Glyph interface on the back.

Watch this video on YouTube.

As we can see from the video the new Nothing Phone 2 looks like an impressive smartphone, the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and it features 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of non-expandable storage.

The device comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display that features a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and it features a 47600 mAh battery and 45W fast charging, it comes with Nothing OS 2 which is based on Android 13.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there are two cameras on the rear of the device and a single camera on the front. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide secondary camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for video calls. The new Nothing Phone is up for pre-order in the UK and pricing starts at £579, it comes in a choice of two colors gray and white.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News, Top News



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.
Geeky Gadgets