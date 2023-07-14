Nothing Phone 2 gets reviewed (Video)

The Nothing Phone 2 launched earlier this week, we have already seen a hands-on video and a durability test video. Now we get to find out more details about the handset in a review video from Tech Spurt.

The video below gives us a look at the new Nothing Phone 2, this handset shared a similar design to the original Nothing Phone, although it has had a number of upgrades and some design changes, mainly to the Glyph interface on the back.

As we can see from the video the new Nothing Phone 2 looks like an impressive smartphone, the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and it features 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of non-expandable storage.

The device comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display that features a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and it features a 47600 mAh battery and 45W fast charging, it comes with Nothing OS 2 which is based on Android 13.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there are two cameras on the rear of the device and a single camera on the front. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide secondary camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for video calls. The new Nothing Phone is up for pre-order in the UK and pricing starts at £579, it comes in a choice of two colors gray and white.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals