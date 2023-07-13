Nothing Phone 2 durability tested (Video)

The new Nothing Phone 2 was launched this week, the handset gets a range of upgrades over the Nothing Phone 1, and the new handset is more expensive than the first handset.

Now we get to find out how durable the Nothing Phone 2 is in a new durability test video from JerryRigEverthiong, the handset is put through a range of tests including a scratch test for the display, a bend test, and a burn test, let’s find out how it performs.

This video is slightly different than the previous durability test videos that we have seen from JerrryRigEverything as there is no voice-over from Zack. As we can see from the video the handset passed the scratch test with scratches on the display at levels 6 and 7.

The handset also did OK in the burn test and in the bend test with no major damage to the device, so the new Nothing Phone 2 appears to be durable enough to withstand the tests.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display that features a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor. It also comes with 8GB of RAM or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of included storage.

The new Nothing Phone features a front-facing 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies, on the back, there is a 50-megapixel wide camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also has an Android 134 and a 4700 mAAh battery.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals