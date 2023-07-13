Geeky Gadgets

The Latest Technology News



Nothing Phone 2 durability tested (Video)

By

nothing Phone 2

The new Nothing Phone 2 was launched this week, the handset gets a range of upgrades over the Nothing Phone 1, and the new handset is more expensive than the first handset.

Now we get to find out how durable the Nothing Phone 2 is in a new durability test video from JerryRigEverthiong, the handset is put through a range of tests including a scratch test for the display, a bend test, and a burn test, let’s find out how it performs.

Watch this video on YouTube.

This video is slightly different than the previous durability test videos that we have seen from JerrryRigEverything as there is no voice-over from Zack. As we can see from the video the handset passed the scratch test with scratches on the display at levels 6 and 7.

The handset also did OK in the burn test and in the bend test with no major damage to the device, so the new Nothing Phone 2 appears to be durable enough to withstand the tests.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display that features a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor. It also comes with 8GB of RAM or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of included storage.

The new Nothing Phone features a front-facing 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies, on the back, there is a 50-megapixel wide camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also has an Android 134 and a 4700 mAAh battery.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News, Top News



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.
Geeky Gadgets