Nothing Phone (2) gets official

The new Nothing Phone (2) is now official and we have all the details on the second-generation Android smartphone from Nothin, the previous handset only launched in Europe, until recently. The good news is that the new Nothing Phone is coming to the USA.

The handset comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display that features a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor.

The device comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of included storage, the handset does not feature a microSD card slot.

The new Nothing Phone (2) comes with Android 13 and Nothing OS 2 and the handset has a 4700 mAH battery, it features 45W wired charging and 15 Wireless charging.

The new Nothing Phone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the rear. On the front of the device, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies, on the back, there is a 50-megapixel wide camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The new Nothing Phone (2) is now available to pre-order in the UK the handset starts at £579 it comes in two colors, black and white, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Nothing



