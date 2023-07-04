Nothing Phone 2 design revealed (Video)

The Nothing Phone 2 will be made official later this month and now we get to find out more details about the handset design. Marques Brownlee gives us an exclusive look at the design of the new Nothing Phone in his latest video.

The video below shows us the design of the Nothing Phone 2 compared side by side with the Nothing Phone 1, we get to see the rear of the device and the design changes to its Glyph Interface.

As we can see from the video there are some minor design changes to the Glyph Interface on the back of the new Nothing Phone, unfortunately, those are the only official details on what has changed on the handset so far.

The new Nothing Phone 2 is rumored to come with a 6.7 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the handset will apparently come with a Qualcomm Snap[dragon 8+ gen 1 mobile processor. The device is rumored to come with a choice of RAM and storage options which will include 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The new Nothing Phone will apparently feature a single camera on the front and two rear cameras, on the back there will be a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for video calls and for taking selfies. We will have full details on the new Nothing Phone when it is made official later this month.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



