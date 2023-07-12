Nothing Phone 2 gets unboxed (Video)

Earlier today we heard about the new Nothing Phone 2 smartphone and now we get to find out more details about the handset in a hands-on video from Tech Spurt.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the design and features of the latest Nothing Phone, let’s find out some more information about this new Android device.

As a reminder the handset comes with a g 6.7-inch OLED display, offering a remarkable resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. Powering this beauty is the high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor.

When it comes to memory and storage, the Nothing Phone offers flexibility to suit your needs. You can choose between 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and there are options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of included storage. However, it’s worth noting that the handset does not include a microSD card slot.

On the front, you’ll find a high-resolution 32-megapixel camera designed for video calls and stunning selfies. On the rear, the device sports a 50-megapixel wide camera along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, enabling you to unleash your creativity and capture breathtaking shots from any angle.

The device comes with Android 13 and Nothing OS 2, this phone ensures a seamless and intuitive user experience. With its 4700 mAh battery, you can rely on the Nothing Phone to keep up with your busy schedule. Moreover, it supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, making sure you stay powered up at all times.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



