Nothing Phone 1 smartphone reviewed (Video)

The new Nothing Phone 1 smartphone launched recently, we previously saw an unboxing video of the handset and now we have a review video.

The review video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at the new Nothing Phone 1 smartphone and its range of features.

﻿

As a reminder, the new Nothing Phone comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, plus a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 5.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and you can choose from 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Nothing Phone 1 features a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and two cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for taking Selfies.

The new Nothing Phone 1 is now available to pre-order in the UK and in Europe, it goes on sale later this week. Pricing for the handset starts at £399 for the 8GB of RAN and 128GB models, the 9GB of RAM and 256GB model costs £449, and the 12GB of RAM and 256GB model costs £499.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals