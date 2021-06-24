Nokia G20 lands in the US July 1st

The Nokia G20 recently went on sale in the UK and now the handset is also launching in the US, the device will be available in the USA from the 1st of July 2021.

HMD Global will start selling the handset in the USA from next week and the device will retail for $199 and it will be available in a choice of two colors, Glacier and Night.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.52 inch IPS LCD display that comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

Processing comes in the form of a MediaTek Helio G35 mobile processor and the device comes wuth 4GB of RAM, there are two storage options, 64GB and 128GB.

The Nokia G20 also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage and it features a 5050 mAh battery that comes with 10W charging.

The handset has a range of cameras, on the rear of the device we have a 48 megapixel main wide camera, the secondary camera is a 5 megapixel wide camera and there is also a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the G20 there is an 8 megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and also for making video calls. You can find out more information about the new Nokia G20 over at Nokia at the link below, the device will be available for $199 from the 1st of July.

Source Nokia, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals