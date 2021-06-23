Nokia G10 and G20 now available in the UK

The Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 smartphones have gone on sale in the UK, the G10 is available to buy for £109.99 and the G20 for £134.99.

These new Nokia smartphones were announced back in April along with a range of other Nokia devices and now they are available to buy.

The G-series represents the perfect balance of delivering on all your daily needs through straightforward problem-solving technology. Featuring on both phones in the G range is the three-day battery life³ – the longest yet on a Nokia smartphone. The Nokia G20 is supported by the signature Android promise available on Nokia smartphones. That’s three years of monthly security updates to help keep your data as secure as possible and two years of OS updates. The first members join the G-series with signature longevity, improved security thanks to face and side fingerprint unlock and an impressive 6.5” teardrop display with a handy brightness boost.

The Nokia G20 is an on-the-go creative studio that fits in the palm of your hand. With a stunning 48MP camera, ample storage and immersive OZO surround audio, you can capture then relive your memorable moments in all their glory.

You can find out more details about the new Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 smartphones over at Nokia’s website at the link below.

Source Nokia

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals