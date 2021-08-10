Nokia C20 Plus launched in India

The Nokia C20 Plus smartphone was made official back in June and now the handset has launched in India and prices start at INR 8,999 which is about $121.

As a reminder the Nokia C20 Plus comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

Processing is provided by a Unisoc SC9863A processor and it comes with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, on the front there is a 5 megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies. On the back of the device there is a dual camera setup with an 8 megapixel main camera for photos and video and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The Nokia C20 Plus features a 4950 mAh battery and it comes with 10W charging and it comes with Android 11 Go Edition.

The handset comes in a choice of two colors gray and blue and the 2GB of RAM model will retail for INR 8,999 which is about $121 and the 3GB model will retail for INR 9,999 which is about $134. It is not clear as yet on when Nokia will be launching the device in some more countries, as soon as we get some more information we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

