Nokia C20 Plus smartphone gets official

The new Nokia C20 Plus smartphone has been made official by HMD Global, the handset is launching in China and it features a 6.5 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The device is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A processor and ir comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The Nokia C20 Plus features a 4950 mAh battery and it comes with 10W charging, the device also comes with Android Go (Android 11) and it has a 5 megapixel front facing camera.

On the rear of the handset there is a dual camera setup with one 8 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The handset is launching in China, as yet there are no details on whether it will also be headed to the US and Europe.

Source Nokia

