Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone expected to go on sale in September

The Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone was announced back in March, although the device has yet to go on sale, it has been available to pre-order in some countries like the UK.

Now it looks like the handset will go on sale some time in September as it has recently been listed by a retailer in Switzerland with a release date of the 15th of September.

As a reminder the Nokia 8.3 5G will come with a 6.81 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 765 mobile processor.

The device comes with a choice of 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB of included storage an it features a range of high end cameras.

On the front there is a 24 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back there is a quad camera setup, which is made up of a 64 megapixel wide camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

As soon as we get some more information on exactly when the new Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone will be available to buy, we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals