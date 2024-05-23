New Noctua HOME ventilation solutions for home and office

Noctua, a well-established and respected brand in the PC cooling industry, has recently announced its entry into the home and office ventilation market with the introduction of its new HOME product line. This innovative range of products includes two fan sets and nine modular accessory products designed to leverage Noctua’s award-winning fan technology for various cooling tasks beyond PC cooling. The new HOME line aims to provide efficient, quiet, and long-lasting ventilation solutions for a broader audience, catering to the growing demand for high-quality cooling solutions in both residential and commercial settings.

Comprehensive Fan Sets

The launch lineup of the Noctua HOME series features two complete, ready-to-use fan sets that cater to different cooling needs. The NV-FS1 set includes the highly versatile NV-FM1 pivoting mount, which can be used as a stand or fixed to walls, ceilings, or furniture, providing users with the flexibility to install the fan in various locations. The set also includes the NV-AA1-12 airflow amplifier, the award-winning NF-A12x25 fan, an NA-FC1 fan controller, the NV-PS1 power supply, a fan grill, and an extension cable. This comprehensive set is ideal for creating a sturdy, premium-grade quiet desk or room fan that can be installed almost anywhere, making it suitable for both home and office environments.

Modular Accessories for Cooling Solutions

In addition to the fan sets, Noctua’s HOME line introduces a range of innovative accessories designed to enhance cooling performance in specific applications. The NV-MPG1 multi-purpose gaskets and NV-MPP1 multi-purpose pads are perfect for placing cooling fans on top of or underneath devices with ventilation holes, such as A/V receivers, DVRs, video game consoles, and routers. These accessories ensure optimal airflow and heat dissipation, prolonging the lifespan of the devices and improving their overall performance.

The NV-FS2 set combines these accessories with an NF-A12x25 fan, NA-FC1 controller, NV-PS1 power supply, fan grill, and extension cable, creating a highly adaptable cooling package for various device cooling applications. This modular approach allows users to customize their cooling solutions based on their specific needs, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency.

Noctua HOME Products

The new Noctua HOME line products are now available for purchase through Noctua’s official website and authorized retailers worldwide. The pricing of the products varies depending on the specific item or set. The NV-FS1 set, which includes the pivoting mount, airflow amplifier, and other accessories, is priced at $89.99, while the NV-FS2 set, which focuses on device cooling, is available for $79.99.

Individual accessories, such as the NV-MPG1 gaskets and NV-MPP1 pads, are priced at $14.99 each, allowing users to purchase them separately to address specific cooling needs. The NV-SPH1 set, which includes the NV-FH2 fan hub and NV-PS1 power supply, is available for $49.99, providing a convenient solution for powering multiple fans simultaneously.

As with all Noctua products, the HOME line comes with the company’s renowned quality assurance and customer support, ensuring that customers receive the best possible experience and assistance when using these innovative cooling solutions.

Expanding Noctua’s Cooling Ecosystem

For those looking to further enhance their home and office cooling setups, Noctua’s existing ecosystem of fans and accessories offers a wide range of solutions. The company’s product lineup includes fans ranging from 40 mm to 200 mm in size, available in various voltages and with USB power adaptor cables for added convenience. Additionally, Noctua offers fan grills, extension cables, and splitter cables, providing users with a trusted, modular, and highly flexible toolbox for solving typical cooling challenges in various environments.

By expanding its expertise into the home and office ventilation market, Noctua aims to provide its customers with the same level of quality, performance, and reliability that has made the company a leader in the PC cooling industry. With the introduction of the HOME line, Noctua is well-positioned to address the growing demand for efficient, quiet, and long-lasting cooling solutions in both residential and commercial settings, transforming the way people approach home and office ventilation.



