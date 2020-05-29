3D printed Raspberry Pi 4 case with Noctua flat fan mount

Industrial designer and sculptor Carter Multz has created an published the 3D printing files for a new Raspberry Pi 4 case complete with Noctua fan mount. The latest design builds on previous versions which are also available to download from Multz’s project page. Offering both flat and domed versions depending on your preference.

“This is the same HexCase base file as previously posted, coupled with a Fancover for the 40x10mm Noctua for cooling the CPU…”

Flat version of the domed fan case cover. You will need…

– Noctua 40x40x10 MM Fan 5V

– 4 x 2.5mm screws

– 4 x Standoffs 10.75 tall

– A few Dupont female single pins to connect to 5V and Ground GPIO pins.

– You can use the 3.5V GPIO pin to lower the speed of the fan… works great.

Source : Adafruit : Carter Multz

