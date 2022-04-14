No Man’s Sky Outlaws update improves combat and more

Hello Games developers of the space survival game have released a new update this week in the form of Outlaws, bringing with it the new Outlaw system that provides players with the ability to recruit their own squadron of pilots.

Update 3.85 also improves space combat as well as adding a new spaceship in the form of the Solar Sail Starship and more. Checkout the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the update which is now available to download on the PlayStation, PC and Xbox.

No Man’s Sky Outlaws update

“The first new spaceships in No Man’s Sky for years, a big cool class of exotic space racers, in the 19th update, “Outlaws”. Also, large spaceships thunder across planets and pirates raid outposts – who will you side with? Solar Ships are a new high-tech starship class, with a full and diverse range of procedurally-generated variations.

These versatile and efficient long-range travellers come with their own unique technologies, and can be found all across the universe.”

“Across the galaxy, star systems have fallen under outlaw control. System authority has been surrendered to rebel forces, leaving space unpoliced and ripe for piracy. As well having no Sentinel interceptors, outlaw systems have their own technology merchants, their own marketplace for contraband items, their own unique mission agents, and much more…

The risks and rewards of space combat have been rebalanced for challenge, flow and speed. Destruction effects for ships, asteroids, freighters and space cargo have all received an overhaul, making gunning down vessels more satisfying than ever.”

Source : Hello Games

