Sean Murray Founder of Hello Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the newly available No Man’s Sky Sentinel update. Now available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR headset the latest update to the space exploration and adventure game adds a wealth of new content. Check out the video below for an overview of everything you can expect to enjoy in the latest update as well as the launch trailer.

Combat has been revamped and the update includes a complete overhaul of the combat systems in the game and enemies you meet providing players with more challenging exciting encounters, says Murray.

No Man’s Sky Sentinel update

“The Sentinel update brings an overhaul of the combat systems in game and enemies you meet, to create something much more challenging and exciting. No Man’s Sky is a game about exploration, but our universe has always been one filled with hazards and danger. Sentinels police the planets you explore, and have long been an element of the game we wanted to make more interesting, deep, and fun – whilst also allowing players to defeat and overcome them in a more meaningful way.”

“Fortunately this update comes with a huge array of combat improvements and enhancements for the battle-scarred Traveller. You have access to new weapons and upgrades, like the high-energy Neutron Cannon, an active camo cloaking device, and a new electrifying stun grenade. You can even install an AI in your own Minotaur Exomech and have it protect you in combat.”

Source : PS blog

