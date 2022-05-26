Sean Murray Founder of Hello Games the game studio responsible for creating the epic space exploration game No Man’s Sky. Has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the No Man’s Sky Leviathan Expedition update. Leviathan is the seventh expedition and has moved in a slightly different direction than previous expeditions. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the mechanics and storyline of Leviathan.

No Man’s Sky Leviathan Expedition

“Survival is front and center for Expedition 7 as Travelers are challenged with escaping from a mysterious time-loop curse. Not even Nada and Polo know the cause of this temporal abnormality, but all the clues indicate a link to a great space creature, The Leviathan. Unlike previous expeditions, and in a roguelike style, death never seems that far away. With each death some individual progress is reset, but each attempt counts towards Specialist Polo’s research into the time-loop and brings liberation ever closer. “

“Moreover every incarnation presents another opportunity to contribute to Polo’s efforts with a procedurally-generated loadout, the quality of which increases as the community effort builds. Will the collective might of the No Man’s Sky Travellers succeed in helping Polo restore the space-time balance, lifting the curse and restoring peace with the Leviathan? “

“We like to think that No Man’s Sky expeditions are characteristically generous in their rewards and the Leviathan expedition is no exception. The Whalestalker Cloak, a mini Organic Frigate for your base and a Temporal Starship Trail to name but a few other trinkets you may pick up along the way. And the ultimate reward for your efforts? An awe-inspiring organic frigate to add to your frigate fleet.”

Source : Sony

