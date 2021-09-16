Nintendo Switch update adds Bluetooth audio output support

Nintendo has released a new update for its Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite handheld games consoles adding the ability to pair Bluetooth devices for audio output. Nintendo also notes the following important issues about the new Bluetooth audio output support.

Nintendo Switch Bluetooth audio output support features

– Up to two wireless controllers can connect to a Nintendo Switch system while using Bluetooth audio. You will not be able to pair additional wireless controllers until you disconnect the Bluetooth audio device.

– Bluetooth audio will be disconnected during local communication, such as when starting a local wireless multiplayer game.

– Only one Bluetooth audio device can be paired at a time, but up to 10 devices can be saved on a Nintendo Switch system.

– Bluetooth microphones cannot be used.

– You may experience audio latency depending on your Bluetooth device.

How to pair a new Bluetooth audio device with your Nintendo Switch

– Make sure that no more than two wireless controllers are currently connected to your Nintendo Switch system. If a controller needs to be disconnected, hold the SYNC Button on the controller for at least one second.

– A pair of Joy-Con counts as two wireless controllers.

– Turn on your Bluetooth audio device and set it to a searchable state or pairing mode.

– Follow the instructions for your specific Bluetooth audio device on how to enable it to be paired.

– From the Nintendo Switch HOME menu, open System Settings.

– Scroll down to Bluetooth Audio, then select Pair to search for any available Bluetooth audio devices in range.

– Searching for pairable devices can take several seconds.

– If 10 devices have already been paired and saved to the system, you will need to remove at least one saved device before you can pair a new one.

– Select your Bluetooth audio device’s name when it is found.

– Once connected, any audio that is played will be output through your Bluetooth device. Be sure to adjust the system volume to a comfortable level.

– If desired, you can also lower the maximum headphone volume.

For more information on how to pair and manage Bluetooth audio devices with your Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite jump over to the official Nintendo customer support site by following the link below.

