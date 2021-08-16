Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Steam Deck games console introductory video created by Valve

By

Valve Steam DeckFollowing on from the introduction of its new Steam Deck games console, Valve has now released a new video offering a quick introduction to the Steam Deck console providing a quick overview of its features and performance. Earlier this month Valve allowed a number of YouTube tech influencers to have a hands-on experience with the handheld console for a short time and we featured the thoughts of Linus from Linus Tech Tips. Providing a great overview of what you can expect from the controls, display, performance and connectivity of the handheld console. IMU and capacitive touch thumb sticks on-board, Steam Deck allow you to play your games in a number of different ways depending on your preferred style.

To create the hardware for the new games console Valve partnered with AMD to create a custom APU a Zen 2 + RDNA 2 optimized for handheld gaming, “delivering more than enough performance to run the latest AAA games in a very efficient power envelope” says Valve.

Watch this video on YouTube.

Valve is expected to launch the Steam Deck later this year during December 2021 pricing it from $399 in the USA and from $349 in the UK for the 64 GB version with 256 GB and 512 GB NVMe SSD internal storage systems also available priced at £459 and £569 respectively.

Source : Valve

Filed Under: Gaming News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets